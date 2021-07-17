U.S. administers 337.24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

Article content

The United States has administered 337,239,448 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 390,100,705 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

Those figures are up from the 336,604,158 doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday, out of 389,359,835 doses delivered.

The agency said 185,765,452 people had received at least one dose while 160,994,035 people were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC on Saturday reported 33,877,470 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 39,719 from its previous count and said the number of deaths had risen by 329 to 606,526.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang and Nick Zieminski)