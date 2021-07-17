“Titane” by France’s Ducournau wins Palme d’Or at Cannes By Reuters

© Reuters. The 74th Cannes Film Festival – Closing ceremony and screening of the film “OSS 117: Alerte Rouge en Afrique Noire” (OSS 117: From Africa with Love) out of competition – Red Carpet Arrivals – Cannes, France, July 17, 2021. Director Julia Ducournau and cas
PARIS (Reuters) – “Titane”, a serial-killer movie by French director Julia Ducournau won the Palme d’Or for Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the festival’s jury chairman spike Lee told the ceremony before it was supposed to be revealed.
The world’s biggest film festival returned to the French Riviera after a 2020 hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic in one of the more unpredictable contests in years.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.