Tennessee City considers Bitcoin tax payments By BTC Peers

© Reuters. Tennessee City considers Bitcoin tax payments
The mayor of Jackson, the eighth-largest city in the state of Tennessee, disclosed on Friday that plans are on the way to allow citizens to pay their property taxes in .
In a series of tweets, Mayor Scott Conger said that a blockchain task force is working towards making the flagship currency a payment option for taxes. Furthermore, the task force wants employees to dollar-cost average Bitcoin.
Our blockchain task force is looking into how the @CityofJacksonTN can accept property tax payments in #bitcoin and allow our employees to DCA in Bitcoin.
— Mayor Scott Conger (@MayorConger) July 16, 2021
The mayor is determined to turn Jackson into a major cryptocurrency hub. Back in April, Conger announced that a blockchain task force had been set up for the city. He also noted the incoming industrial revolution that could be ushered in by Bitcoin adoption.
I’m taking pointers from @FrancisSuarez In the coming weeks I will be forming a Block Chain Task Force to explore how to best position the @CityofJacksonTN for the future.#Crypto #cryptocurrency #Bitcoin
— Mayor Scott Conger (@MayorConger) April 8, 2021
Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, Conger raised concerns over dollar debasement. He said:
Why do we accept inflation? Why don’t we demand more from our federal government? 6.3% in 2 years. 172.8% in my lifetime. Every year our dollar is worthless.
Conger is arguably emulating the steps of Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, who pushed a similar proposal earlier in the year.
Speaking of inflation, in a recent appearance on CNBC, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that there might still be several months of “rapid inflation.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.