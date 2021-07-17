Tennessee City considers Bitcoin tax payments By BTC Peers

The mayor of Jackson, the eighth-largest city in the state of Tennessee, disclosed on Friday that plans are on the way to allow citizens to pay their property taxes in .

In a series of tweets, Mayor Scott Conger said that a blockchain task force is working towards making the flagship currency a payment option for taxes. Furthermore, the task force wants employees to dollar-cost average Bitcoin.

The mayor is determined to turn Jackson into a major cryptocurrency hub. Back in April, Conger announced that a blockchain task force had been set up for the city. He also noted the incoming industrial revolution that could be ushered in by Bitcoin adoption.

Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, Conger raised concerns over dollar debasement. He said:

Why do we accept inflation? Why don’t we demand more from our federal government? 6.3% in 2 years. 172.8% in my lifetime. Every year our dollar is worthless.

Conger is arguably emulating the steps of Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, who pushed a similar proposal earlier in the year.

Speaking of inflation, in a recent appearance on CNBC, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that there might still be several months of “rapid inflation.”

