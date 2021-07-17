Swiss bank issuing NFT shares in Picasso painting for $6K each By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Digital asset-focused Swiss Bank, Sygnum, has teamed up with art investment firm Artemundi to offer fractionalized ownership shares in a Pablo Picasso painting for $6,000 each.

Shares representing ownership over $3.68 million Picasso painting, “Fillette au béret,” will be tokenized and issued via blockchain technology, allowing a wide variety of investors to gain exposure to the artwork.

Fillette au béret (Source: Artemundi)