Strip club in Las Vegas now accepts Lightning By Cointelegraph

Payments in a flash: Strip club in Las Vegas now accepts Lightning
The Crazy Horse 3 gentlemen’s club has announced it has become the first major entertainment venue in Las Vegas to accept using the Lightning Network.
The nightspot will implement the layer two Bitcoin scaling solution enabling punters to make payments in a flash. It has integrated BTC payment processor OpenNode which will initially allow guests to securely purchase VIP bottle packages using BTC through the venue’s website.
