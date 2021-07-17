S&P cuts Kuwait rating on lack of deficit-financing strategy

Article content

DUBAI — Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings cut Kuwait’s rating by one notch citing the Gulf state’s lack of a funding strategy to finance its deficit.

Hit hard by lower oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Kuwait faces liquidity risks largely because parliament has not authorized government borrowing due to a standoff.

S&P cut Kuwait’s rating by one notch to A+ from AA-(minus) and kept its outlook on the country negative, it said in a statement late on Friday.

“The downgrade reflects a persistent lack of a comprehensive funding strategy despite the central government’s ongoing sizeable deficits,” it said.