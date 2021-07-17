Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost’s Love Story In Pictures

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
13

Name a more iconic couple. I’ll wait.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost — the celebrity couple gift that keeps on giving.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

From their work meet-cute at Saturday Night Live to their many red carpet photo opportunities, I can’t get enough of this couple.

Clearly, neither can you or you wouldn’t have clicked on this article, so we’re both at fault for catapulting them to the top of the Hollywood empire.

With reports of the couple’s child on the way and Scarlett’s latest blockbuster, Black Widow, hitting the big screen, I think it’s time to take a look at some of their best photos. Thank me later.

First red carpet appearance together? Don’t mind if I do.


Sylvain Gaboury / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The two stepped out for their first public appearance in 2017. Ah, the good old days. 

Playing it cool at an SNL afterparty.


Robert Kamau / GC Images

Honestly, they were trying to be low-key, but Scarlett’s huge smile said this was true love from the jump. 

Oh, they’re fancy, huh?


Sylvain Gaboury / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The two took things to a formal level at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2018 Museum Gala.

She only had eyes for him. Yes, I’m tearing up.


Dan Macmedan / Getty Images

It’s the smirk on Colin’s face for me. 

Looking fashionable as ever at the 2018 Met Gala.


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The theme was “Heavenly Bodies,” and they definitely look like they’re in heaven together. Bonus points! 

Bring Your Boo to Work Day!


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

The two posed on the red carpet for Avengers: Infinity War.

One thing is for sure: These two love their privacy.


Robert Kamau / GC Images

Scarlett tried to hide from the cameras after attending another SNL afterparty. 

The couple that works together stays together.


NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Scarlett hosted the show in 2019, and the pair stayed absolutely professional the whole time, which I’m very mad about. I wanted some cute PDA! 

We love a supportive boyfriend moment.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Colin accompanied his lady to the Avengers: Endgame premiere. From the look on his face in this picture, I think someone may have accidentally spoiled the ending. 

A little candid never hurt anybody.


Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

The couple was all smiles at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 

Honestly, their stolen glances are my absolute favorite.


Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

Scarlett is swooning over her boo at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

I think this photo proves that they would have found each other in any decade. Corny? Yes, but true.


Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix

Scarlett looks straight out of the ’20s at the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes Afterparty. 

Awww, they can even be silly together.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS

Colin got to slime his new wife while she accepted the MTV Generation Award. 

In conclusion, they are the perfect couple, and if anyone says different, I’ll meet you outside because it’s going down.

