OPEC+ Discusses Meeting on Sunday After Progress Toward Deal

By Javier Blas and Salma El Wardany

(Bloomberg) —

OPEC and its allies are considering holding a meeting on Sunday, delegates said, after the group made significant progress toward resolving a standoff with the United Arab Emirates that had blocked a deal to boost output.

The potential meeting follows signs that tensions with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were cooling after an unusually public fight that briefly sent crude to a six-year high in New York. Earlier this week, the two sides were said to be nearing a compromise that could give the UAE a more generous output limit next year and allow the whole group to pump more oil in the coming months.