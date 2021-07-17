NEM, Augur and District0x price push higher while Bitcoin trades below $32K By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) is on the verge of closing another week that saw the price dip closer to $30,000 but the same bearish observation cannot be made for all altcoins. On Friday, several smaller-cap altcoins managed to shake off the bearish assault and post-double-digit gains before traditional markets closed for the weekend.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the top movers over the past 24 hours were NEM (XEM), Augur (REP) and district0x (DNT).

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
XEM/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
REP/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
DNT/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView