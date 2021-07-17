Malaysia is literally crushing thousands of illegal Bitcoin miners By Cointelegraph

Malaysia is literally crushing thousands of illegal Bitcoin miners
Authorities in Malaysia destroyed more than $1.2 million worth of mining rigs after they were confiscated for operating illegally.
In a video posted today from local news outlet DayakDaily, police in the city of Miri on the island of Borneo and the Sarawak Energy company arranged for a steamroller to run over 1,069 Bitcoin (BTC) miners. The rigs were reportedly confiscated from residents of Malaysia attempting to illegally mine the cryptocurrency using stolen electricity between February and April.
