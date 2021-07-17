Malaysia Authority Destroys $1.2M Worth of BTC Mining Rigs By CoinQuora

  • Malaysia authorities have destroyed about $1.2 million worth of mining rigs.
  • The authorities crushed the BTC mining rigs after they were seized for operating illegally.
  • Miri police and Sarawak Energy company called for a steamroller to destroy the BTC miners.

Malaysia authorities have suddenly destroyed more than $1.2 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) mining rigs. Of note, the authorities destroyed the BTC mining machines after seizing them for operating illegally.

Based on a Youtube video post, Miri police and Sarawak Energy company ordered a steamroller that destroyed more than 1,069 BTC miners. In particular, the Malaysian authorities eventually seized the mining rigs from residents who were trying to operate illegally by using stolen electricity between February and April.

Moreover, the Malaysian authorities mentioned that illegal mining activities had already destroyed about three nearby houses. In addition, the increased growth of the illegal mining operation in the country has also aff…

