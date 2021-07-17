Jenna Fischer Was Fired From Matt LeBlanc Show

We all know (and love) Jenna Fischer as the instantly recognizable Pam from The Office — but, spoiler alert, that exact sentiment has actually proven to be an issue for the actor!


Recently, on the Office Ladies podcast, Jenna revealed that the role became so closely associated with her as a person that she was actually fired after shooting a pilot for the CBS sitcom Man With a Plan.


The series starred Matt LeBlanc — who is best known for playing Joey on Friends — and, apparently, test audiences couldn’t believe that “Pam and Joey” would ever be married.


Man With a Plan ran from 2016 to 2020 and followed a father who began to pick up more parenting responsibilities after his wife decided to rejoin the workforce, only to find out that his children were a handful and a half.

“They said — this is a literal quote — they said, ‘I don’t believe Pam would marry Joey. The chemistry doesn’t work between these two,'” she told podcast co-host and The Office co-star Angela Kinsey. “That was the feedback they got.”


Initially, network executives wanted to shoot more scenes between her and Matt, but changed their minds after showing the pilot to a test group.


Liza Snyder was eventually cast in the role.


Aaaaaand it gets worse: Jenna found out a few days before she was meant to go to New York to begin coordinating ads for the show.


“The first thing I said was, ‘Is [Man With a Plan] not getting picked up?’ And they said, ‘It’s worse than that, hun.’ And I was like, ‘What’s worse than that?’ They said, ‘It’s getting picked up, but without you.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, I guess I’ll unpack my suitcase.'”


Still, I think this is just a testament overall to how incredible Jenna’s acting was as Pam!

