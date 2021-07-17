Japan to reportedly take action to scrutinize crypto globally By Cointelegraph

Japan to reportedly take action to scrutinize crypto globally
Japan is strengthening its efforts to regulate digital currencies on a global scale, with related government authorities reportedly looking to expand staff to impose stricter rules.
Japanese regulators have expressed fresh concerns over the massive growth of the cryptocurrency market, particularly cautioning against stablecoins, Reuters reported on Friday.
