If this is a crypto bear market, how long can it last? By Cointelegraph

On the fence: If this is a crypto bear market, how long can it last?
It has now been three months since Bitcoin’s price peaked at an all-time high just shy of $65,000. For most of the last two months, (BTC) has been trading in the $30,000–$40,000 range, as much as 54% lower than its peak
The downturn came at a time when many analysts were predicting exactly the opposite — a bull cycle set to run to new record highs within months — with some even speculating that a six-figure BTC price would materialize this year.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.