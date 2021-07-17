Here’s one way to trade Bitcoin even as BTC price teeters over an abyss By Cointelegraph

Here’s one way to trade Bitcoin even as BTC price teeters over an abyss
In the last 29 days, (BTC) has been ranging from $31,000 to $36,000 as the impact of the recent China ban and a $1.4 billion Grayscale GBTC share unlocking continue to pressure markets.
China’s government implemented a series of measures to curb cryptocurrency mining and trading by ordering the immediate shut down of some operations and instructing domestic banks to suspend the bank accounts of entities involved in the industry.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.