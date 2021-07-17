Halle Bailey The Little Mermaid Photo And Celeb Tweets

“I will win an Emmy one day. Remember this tweet.”
5.
Normani had the sweetest exchange with Lil Nas X after she dropped the music video for her new song “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B:
8.
…and the one and only Alicia Silverstone had me hoping for a Legally Blonde and Clueless crossover event someday:
12.
Olivia Rodrigo shared a photo of herself and President Biden from when she visited the White House this week:
13.
Britney Spears shared a celebratory message with her fans after a judge ruled that she could choose her own lawyer to represent her:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!