Halle Bailey The Little Mermaid Photo And Celeb Tweets

1.

Halle Bailey shared a picture of herself as Ariel after wrapping filming on The Little Mermaid:

and just like that..that’s a wrap ❤️after auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19 , to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it…💖i feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory..


Twitter: @HalleBailey

4.

Demi Lovato shared a message about their pronouns:

I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay 😊🙏🏼💞


Twitter: @ddlovato

5.

Normani had the sweetest exchange with Lil Nas X after she dropped the music video for her new song “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B:

no but your BET performance 😍😫 fucking icon. I love you so much !!!!!!! what is life ahhhh thank you https://t.co/YG9VaBkSYS

8.

…and the one and only Alicia Silverstone had me hoping for a Legally Blonde and Clueless crossover event someday:

@ReeseW Happy anniversary 💕 I wonder if Cher (from Clueless) and Elle would be friends? 👯‍♀️🤔


Twitter: @AliciaSilv

They lying to y’all if you think they can’t! But In this pic I only see one and that’s my lil sis @Zendaya! https://t.co/kLOM85LH44


Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

12.

Olivia Rodrigo shared a photo of herself and President Biden from when she visited the White House this week:

had the honor of speaking with @POTUS today about the importance of young people getting vaccinated! check out https://t.co/r4TnB8gx3b to learn more about vaccines and to find a vaccination center near you! it’s easy, free, and so important!!!


Twitter: @Olivia_Rodrigo

13.

Britney Spears shared a celebratory message with her fans after a judge ruled that she could choose her own lawyer to represent her:

Coming along, folks … coming along 🖕🏻!!!!! New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!


Twitter: @britneyspears

