Gunshots fired outside of Washington Nationals baseball stadium, team says By Reuters







By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A shooting took place near Nationals Park, a professional baseball stadium in the District of Columbia, on Saturday night, the official Twitter account of the Washington Nationals said.

The incident led to the cancellation of a baseball game that had been in progress between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres.

The team said in the tweet that it was working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available.