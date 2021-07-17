Fed’s Kashkari says many U.S. sectors struggling to adjust to reopening

Article content

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said many U.S. economic sectors faced rapidly rising prices and were struggling to adjust to reopening after the shutdown.

“Basically, what’s happening is the U.S. economy went through a very abrupt shutdown a year ago,” Kashkari told NPR in an interview published on Saturday https://n.pr/36Hn8fk.

“And now it’s going through a reopening, and you’re seeing many sectors of the economy struggle to make that adjustment.”