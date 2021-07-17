Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

Article content

WASHINGTON — Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden’s assertion that the social media platform is “killing people” by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story.

“The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US have been or want to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Facebook said in a corporate blog post by Guy Rosen, a company vice president. “President Biden’s goal was for 70% of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed.” (Reporting by Jan Wolfe and David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis)