Dorsey reveals new Square division dedicated to DeFi on Bitcoin By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
20

© Reuters. Dorsey reveals new Square division dedicated to DeFi on Bitcoin

Jack Dorsey has consistently voiced his support for , proving that his love for the flagship cryptocurrency is unwavering. In his latest attempt to promote the network, the Square founder and CEO announced that his company was launching a new division devoted to building decentralized finance (DeFi) services on the Bitcoin network.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey explained that the development would be open source, and the team would be led by Engineer Mike Brock.

Brock has experience working with open source projects considering his history with Red Hat Inc (NYSE:). He expressed his excitement towards the upcoming project

Square’s involvement with Bitcoin-based DeFi projects could possibly provide fiercer competition to , which has been a key player in the DeFi space. The move could also fuel a new wave of demand for Bitcoin.

At the moment, the Bitcoin network is having a hard time competing with Ethereum because of its lack of smart contract capability.

Square’s new division is another expansion to a business line that includes Cash App, Square Seller, and the Tidal streaming service.

Jack Dorsey, who is a well-known Bitcoin enthusiast, launched a Twitter account dedicated to the project.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR