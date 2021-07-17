Diplomats Urge New Leadership in Slight to Haiti’s Interim Chief

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Diplomats around the world are urging the designated prime minister of Haiti to form a new government, a rebuff of the current interim prime minister who stepped in after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Claude Joseph has been running the country as the interim prime minister with the support of the military even after Moïse named Ariel Henry as his replacement one day before he was murdered.

Joseph and his supporters say that Henry was never sworn in before Moise was killed by gunmen in his private home on July 7, allegedly invalidating the claim. Meanwhile, Colombia’s Semana magazine has reported that two of the three Colombians who went into Moise’s bedroom are dead and one is still on the run.