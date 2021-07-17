Dapp for Diem blockchain partners with Polkadot infrastructure provider By Cointelegraph

Dapp for Diem blockchain partners with Polkadot infrastructure provider
The decentralized application aiming to connect Facebook’s Diem blockchain with public networks is partnering with node infrastructure provider Pinknode.
In a Friday announcement, the Pontem Network said it would be working with Pinknode to provide node infrastructure through the Polkadot ecosystem. The network is aimed at allowing developers to use a Polkadot parachain as a testing ground for their ideas before submitting them to the Diem blockchain.
