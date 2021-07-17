Cole Sprouse Posts Ari Fournier Photos

Why? Yesterday Cole posted a pic of his rumored girlfriend — model Ari Fournier.
Alas, there were some broken-hearted fans in the comments — that’s not an exaggeration, one comment says, “My heart broke with this photo.” There’s also a lot of comments that quite simply say, “No.”
It looks like Cole saw some of the comments about his love life — because he uploaded an Instagram story saying, “Time to piss off the 14yos again”…
…Followed by some more pics of Ari.
Well, that was to the point.
Congrats to the happy couple, I guess?
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!