Circle IPO further legitimizes crypto before regulators, outsiders By Cointelegraph

The merger/offering was generally applauded within the crypto industry. Vladimir Vishnevskiy, director and co-founder of Swiss wealth management firm St. Gotthard Fund Management AG, noted to Cointelegraph that Circle, the principal operator of USD Coin (USDC), the second-largest stablecoin by volume, “has been around since 2014, and this is another example of an established player being rewarded for their input into the ecosystem.”

Circle’s merger with Concord Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, values Circle at $4.5 billion, and the combined entity is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CRCL before the end of the year.

