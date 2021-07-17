China puts controlling stake of revamped Anbang on the block for $5.2 bln

Article content

SHANGHAI — Two Chinese state investors plan to sell a combined 98.78% of their stakes in Dajia Insurance Group, the revamped entity of embattled Anbang Insurance Group, for 33.6 billion yuan ($5.19 billion), according to an auction filing on Friday.

China Insurance Security Fund Co Ltd, the state rescue fund for the insurance sector which is controlled by the Ministry of Finance, aims to auction all of its 98.23% stake in Dajia for 33.38 billion yuan.

China Petrochemical Corp is auctioning its 0.55% stake in Dajia for 186.9 million yuan, according to an auction statement filed to the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange.