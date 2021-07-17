Britney Spears Calls Out Supporters Who Want To Save Face

This comes as Britney’s conservatorship has dominated public attention, especially after her powerful court statement last month — where she called the conservatorship “abusive” and said that she wanted to sue her family.
Subsequently, Britney’s been getting a *ton* of public declarations of support — from other celebrities to people in her own family, like Jamie Lynn and Lynne.
However, it looks like Britney has some ~ thoughts ~ when it comes to certain people choosing to post in support of her right now — because she posted a pic on Instagram that reads, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them, and who helped you before you even had to ask.”
“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you, who never showed up for you, post things in regards to your situation, whatever it may be, and speak righteously for support,” Britney wrote in the caption.
“How dare the people you love the most say anything at all — did they even put a hand out to lift me up at the TIME!!!???” the caption continues. “How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE — did you put your hand out when I was drowning??? Again, NO.”
“So, if you’re reading this, and you know who you are, and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly!!! If you’re gonna post something, please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny,” Britney added, alongside a series of middle finger emojis.
“PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate, I’m sorry because I know what it’s like — and I send you my love.”
The New Yorker previously reported that Britney does write her own Instagram captions, but they are then vetted by her management — which typically does not allow posts about her conservatorship. However, following her court statement, we’ve seen far more candid posts on her Instagram — hopefully a sign of things to come.
Although it’s not clear exactly who Britney’s referring to, we’ll keep you posted as her conservatorship battle continues.
