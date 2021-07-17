Bridgerton Pauses Filming After Positive COVID Test

When, oh when, am I going to get my dose of horned-up Regency era characters????


This is the second time in a week that Netflix paused filming, following a crew member testing positive on Thursday. Production resumed yesterday, only to be halted today.


The streaming service wouldn’t reveal if a crew or cast member received the positive test, but said the person is self-isolating.


A speedy recovery to the person who tested positive, and a reminder that the pandemic is very much not over!!! Wash your hands, wear a mask, and be safe!!!

