Brazil power operator asks for maintenance delays amid drought

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s national power grid operator (ONS) has asked electricity generators to postpone maintenance and technical work for as long as possible to help avoid worsening the energy crisis stemming from the country’s worst drought in almost a century.

ONS Director General Luiz Carlos Ciocchi told Reuters on Saturday the situation was worrying but under control, and insisted there was no risk of energy rationing.

The ONS in recent days asked power generators to put off any maintenance or stoppages until at least the beginning of the rainy season around November, Ciocchi said.