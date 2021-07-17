Binance stops stock token sales, ‘effective immediately’ By Cointelegraph

Binance stops stock token sales, ‘effective immediately’
Binance’s highly popular stock tokens, a relatively recent offering, are being wound down immediately. In an announcement published on Friday, the exchange announced that “effective immediately,” stock tokens are unavailable for purchase on Binance.com. As of October 14, 2021, at 7:55 pm UTC, the exchange will no longer support stock tokens at all.
Existing stock token holders will have some time to adjust:
