Argentinian league rebrands to Torneo Socios.com with new partnership By Cointelegraph

Argentinian league rebrands to Torneo Socios.com with new partnership
Argentina’s top pro-soccer league is getting a rebrand after it secured a new sponsorship deal with Chiliz, the creators of fan tokens and the Socios.com blockchain rewards app.
According to a July 15 announcement from Socios, the partnership with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) will see the Primera Division renamed as Torneo Socios.com for the 2021/2022 season, with Torneo meaning “tournament” Spanish.
