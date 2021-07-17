Amazon resellers are earning over $100k per year as a side hustle

With reports that a 16-year-old high schooler is making six digits as a vendor on Amazon, reselling can make a respectable income Photo by Simon Bak / Unsplash

This article was created by StackCommerce.

Article content While it might not seem easy to earn much of a profit from selling merchandise online, evidence points to the possibility of earning a solid — or at least supplementary — income from reselling items on Amazon. One motivated reseller, a 16-year-old high schooler made a profit of $110,000 in a year from doing just that, selling in-demand items during the pandemic for a profit, such as outdoor heaters and collective Pokémon cards. With a savvy eye in selecting what to resell, becoming a vendor on Amazon could become a lucrative side hustle to those who know what they’re doing.

Article content Like any endeavour, however, it pays to be informed about what you’re doing and the best ways to turn a profit. The best way to do that is to learn from professionals who have done it before. While it’s always possible to learn from mistakes, getting a head start means you’ll be making more informed on decisions from the get-go and, with the right instruction you’ll be able to make the most of services such as fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), leverage existing listings to turn your own profit, and even find the best flea market bargains to flip and sell for a profit.

