A decentralized app store might lead crypto toward more centralization By Cointelegraph



A decentralized app store might lead crypto toward more centralization



The estimated windfall Apple (NASDAQ:) got from its App Store in 2020 is $67 billion. That’s up from $50 billion in 2019, a 28% increase. Even as the company has lowered its commissions for smaller developers, the App Store remains a major component of Apple’s bottom-line profits. And it’s not just Apple taking a cut of developer revenue: On Android, the world’s most popular mobile operating system, the Google (NASDAQ:) Play Store netted $38.6 billion in 2020.

That’s over $105 billion in revenue from the top two app stores combined. It’s no wonder that regulators in many countries are closely considering whether there is sufficient competition in the marketplace. So it should come as no surprise that Coinbase, America’s most visible and well-known crypto exchange, also wants to be the on-ramp to the decentralized application economy.

Diane Dai is the co-founder and chief marketing officer of DODO, a decentralized digital asset exchange based in Singapore. She is a pioneer in the Chinese DeFi community and has extensive experience in marketing, social media management and business development. Prior to founding DODO, she spent time at DDEX and CypherJump.

