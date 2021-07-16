Yuan eases but set for first weekly gain in seven

but remained on track, easing some worries about the world’s

recent data showed China’s economic recovery might have peaked

gain, snapping a six-week long losing streak, as a slew of

Despit the dip, the yuan was still set to show a weekly

globally due to worries about resurgences of coronavirus

interest rate hikes and safe haven demand from investors

against a dollar strengthened by expectations for faster U.S.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4705 per dollar, weakening

from the previous fix of 6.4640.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at

6.4650 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4654 at midday, 39

pips weaker than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday

level, it would have gained 0.2% to the dollar for the week,

reversing six straight weeks of declines.

Some traders said the yuan’s broad trend continued to follow

the dollar’s movements but swung in a thinner range, as

investors looked for clues to the authorities’ policy stance.

Market participants are split over whether the benchmark

loan prime rate (LPR) would be lowered at its monthly fixing due