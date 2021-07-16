Yuan eases but set for first weekly gain in seven

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased on Friday
against a dollar strengthened by expectations for faster U.S.
interest rate hikes and safe haven demand from investors
globally due to worries about resurgences of coronavirus
infections overseas.
Despit the dip, the yuan was still set to show a weekly
gain, snapping a six-week long losing streak, as a slew of
recent data showed China’s economic recovery might have peaked
but remained on track, easing some worries about the world’s
second largest economy.
Article content
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.4705 per dollar, weakening
from the previous fix of 6.4640.
In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.4650 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4654 at midday, 39
pips weaker than the previous late session close.
If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday
level, it would have gained 0.2% to the dollar for the week,
reversing six straight weeks of declines.
Some traders said the yuan’s broad trend continued to follow
the dollar’s movements but swung in a thinner range, as
investors looked for clues to the authorities’ policy stance.
Market participants are split over whether the benchmark
loan prime rate (LPR) would be lowered at its monthly fixing due
Article content
next Tuesday, after the PBOC surprisingly delivered a cut in
banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) while partially rolled
over maturing medium-term loans on Thursday.
Some interpreted the moves as a dovish tilt to prop up the
economy, but some investors believed those were pre-emptive
measures to fine-tune liquidity levels in the financial system.
“We maintain our expectation that the medium-term lending
facility (MLF) rate will be kept at 2.95% through Q3-2023,
followed by a 10 bps hike in Q4,” Li Wei, senior China economist
at Standard Chartered in Shanghai, said in note.
“That said, we think the one-year LPR is likely to decline
by 5 bps on July 20 and by another 5 bps in the rest of 2021, as
a result of the RRR cuts and the new regulations adopted in June
Article content
that lowered interest rate ceilings for term deposits longer
than one year.”
Meanwhile, OCBC Wing Hang Bank and MUFG Bank expected the
LPR would stay steady this month.
By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.578
from the previous close of 92.573, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.466 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0411 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4705 6.464 -0.10%
Spot yuan 6.4654 6.4615 -0.06%
Divergence from -0.08%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.97%
Spot change since 2005 28.01%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.42 98.4 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.578 92.573 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.01%
*
Offshore 6.6216 -2.28%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)
