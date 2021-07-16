White House says Facebook’s steps to stop vaccine misinformation are inadequate By Reuters

© Reuters. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday continued criticizing Facebook (NASDAQ:) for allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to be posted on the popular social media platform.
“Obviously there are steps they have taken. They’re a private sector company. There are additional steps they can take. It’s clear that there are more that can be taken,” she said at a White House briefing.
