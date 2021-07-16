Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on weather worries

Article content

PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat rallied again on Friday

to head for its biggest weekly gain in four years as parched conditions for

North American spring wheat and adverse weather in Europe stoked concern about

global supplies.

Corn and soybeans edged higher and were also set for weekly gains as drought

in the northern United States put the onus on other growing belts achieving

bumper yields in order to replenish falling U.S. stocks.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)