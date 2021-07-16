Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on weather worries

Article content
PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat rallied again on Friday
to head for its biggest weekly gain in four years as parched conditions for
North American spring wheat and adverse weather in Europe stoked concern about
global supplies.
Corn and soybeans edged higher and were also set for weekly gains as drought
in the northern United States put the onus on other growing belts achieving
bumper yields in order to replenish falling U.S. stocks.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)
Article content
was up 1.6% at $6.83 a bushel by 1108 GMT, after earlier hitting a two-week
high.
Over the week, wheat is up 11.1%, the biggest weekly gain since June 2017.
“You’ve got the U.S. and Canada, Russia with reduced yield estimates and
over here the July rain,” a European trader said of wheat crop concerns.
Weather forecasts showed hot weather and scant rainfall in the week ahead in
northern U.S. and Canadian spring wheat zones where crops have been struggling
with dryness.
In western Europe, torrential rain that has caused deadly floods in Germany
and Belgium was raising concern about late yield loss and quality downgrades for
ripening wheat crops.
In Russia, forecasters have reduced harvest estimates, partly because of
lower than expected yields in the key southern export region that has this
summer faced heavy rain followed by hot, dry weather.
A heatwave in the Black Sea region was also raising concern about corn
crops.
“As a result, more and more operators are questioning the ability of Ukraine
to achieve a new corn production record this year,” consultancy Agritel said.
Alongside a large U.S. crop, a bumper Ukrainian harvest has been seen as
important for easing tight global supplies of the feed grain.
CBOT corn was up 0.5% at $5.58-3/4 a bushel and soybeans added
0.8% to $13.90-1/2.
Rain forecast this week in the Midwest curbed corn futures on Thursday,
while soybeans also eased in the previous session after data showing the
smallest monthly U.S. soybean crush in two years in June.
Prices at 1108 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct
Move 2020 Move
CBOT wheat 683.00 11.00 1.64 640.50 6.64
CBOT corn 558.75 2.50 0.45 484.00 15.44
CBOT soy 1390.50 10.50 0.76 1311.00 6.06
Paris wheat Sep 213.00 4.25 2.04 192.50 10.65
Paris maize Aug 244.00 1.75 0.72 219.00 11.42
Paris rape Aug 553.00 5.00 0.91 418.25 32.22
WTI crude oil 71.70 0.05 0.07 48.52 47.77
Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.11 1.2100 -2.49
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by
Uttaresh.V and David Evans)
