Wheat posts biggest weekly climb in 6 years on weather woes

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago wheat futures rose about 3% on Friday and recorded their largest weekly gain in six years as parched conditions for North American spring wheat and adverse weather in Europe and Russia stoked concern about global supplies. Soybean futures ended higher on uncertainty about U.S. crop weather, while corn futures declined. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat settled up 20-1/2 cents at $6.92-1/2 per bushel. CBOT November soybeans ended up 11-3/4 cents at $13.91-3/4 a bushel while December corn finished down 4-1/4 cents at $5.52.

Article content For the week, CBOT September wheat rose by 12.6%, the biggest advance in a weekly chart of the most-active contract since June 2015. On the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, September spring wheat settled up 23-1/4 cents Friday at $9.17-1/4 after reaching $9.25, the highest spot price since December 2012. Traders have focused on spring wheat crops in the northern U.S. Plains and Canadian Prairies that have struggled with drought, with another round of heat coming. “The Great Plains are going to start burning up again next week. The spring crop is toast,” said Jack Scoville, analyst with the Price Futures Group in Chicago. Supply fears have also emerged for Russia, the world’s top wheat exporter, due to sub-par yields in the key southern export region.