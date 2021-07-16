What people are watching on FP video

These are the videos catching readers’ attention on the Financial Post

This week in the Financial Post’s best videos we have Geoffrey Morgan on pipeline wars, an explainer on how stablecoins work and two views of inflation, one from central bankers and one from investors. Enjoy!

Article content

Who’s afraid of Trans Mountain?: Enbridge – here’s why

Geoffrey Morgan, Financial Post’s energy reporter in Calgary explains why

Enbridge Inc. is concerned about competition from the federally-owned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Are stablecoins the answer to crypto volatility?

Stephanie Hughes, finance reporter for Financial Post, describes how stablecoins work – and why they’re keeping central bankers up at night

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Bank of Canada faces inflation dilemma

Frances Donald, global chief economist & head of macro strategy at Manulife Investment Management, speaks with Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about the Bank of Canada’s inflation dilemma.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

‘People are being paid to borrow money:’ David Kaufman

David Kaufman, chair and co-CEO of Westcourt Capital, talks to the Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about inflation and its effect on investors.