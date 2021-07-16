What people are watching on FP video

These are the videos catching readers’ attention on the Financial Post
This week in the Financial Post’s best videos we have Geoffrey Morgan on pipeline wars, an explainer on how stablecoins work and two views of inflation, one from central bankers and one from investors. Enjoy!
Who’s afraid of Trans Mountain?: Enbridge – here’s why
Geoffrey Morgan, Financial Post’s energy reporter in Calgary explains why
Enbridge Inc. is concerned about competition from the federally-owned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
Are stablecoins the answer to crypto volatility?
Stephanie Hughes, finance reporter for Financial Post, describes how stablecoins work – and why they’re keeping central bankers up at night
Bank of Canada faces inflation dilemma
Frances Donald, global chief economist & head of macro strategy at Manulife Investment Management, speaks with Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about the Bank of Canada’s inflation dilemma.
‘People are being paid to borrow money:’ David Kaufman
David Kaufman, chair and co-CEO of Westcourt Capital, talks to the Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about inflation and its effect on investors.