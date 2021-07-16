Wells Fargo U.S. staff will return to office starting Sept. 7

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
47

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo (NYSE:) & Co’s U.S. staff working from home will begin returning to office from Sept. 7 and the process will continue through October, Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell told employees on Friday.

Returns to office will be organized by job function and location, according to the memo seen by Reuters.

The biggest banks in the world are slowly re-opening their offices, emboldened by aggressive vaccination drives and falling COVID-19 cases in major financial hubs.

Operations and contact center employees will begin to return to their locations on a shift basis, working some days or weeks from office and others remotely, Powell said.

The rotational schedule is expected to be temporary, he added.

Most technology employees will be invited back to offices in October and the majority will be allowed more flexibility to work remotely, according to the memo.

Wells Fargo will also start collecting vaccination status from employees from July 19.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR