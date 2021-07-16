Wall Street Opens Higher; Moderna Shines After S&P 500 Inclusion; Dow up 30 Pts By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stocks started Friday on a strong note, with all three main indices rising after retail sales data for June showed the U.S. consumer still spending freely. 

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was up 27 points, or 0.1%, while the was up 0.2% and the was up 0.4%. They’re on track for their fourth straight weekly gain. 

Earlier, the Census Bureau said had , well ahead of the 0.4% decline expected. May’s data were revised to show a drop of 1.7%, slightly larger than the one originally reported. The figures showed spending on food services continuing to rise strongly, while sales of autos weakened amid a shortage of available cars due supply chain problems.

In early dealings, Moderna (NASDAQ:) stock stood out with a 6.3% leap to a new record high after news that it will be included in the S&P 500 from next week, replacing Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:). 

