UK FCA will spend £11M to warn people about investing in crypto By Cointelegraph

UK FCA will spend £11M to warn people about investing in crypto
The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) created an 11 million pound ($15.2 million) digital marketing campaign to warn citizens about the risks associated with crypto investments.
Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, made this known in a draft speech for the agency’s webinar titled “Our Role and Business Plan” delivered on Thursday.
