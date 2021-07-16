U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.86% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.86%, while the index fell 0.75%, and the index lost 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the were Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:), which rose 0.98% or 1.37 points to trade at 140.53 at the close. Meanwhile, The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) added 0.52% or 0.81 points to end at 156.39 and Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 0.51% or 1.27 points to 247.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which fell 3.09% or 1.91 points to trade at 60.00 at the close. Chevron Corp (NYSE:) declined 2.65% or 2.68 points to end at 98.62 and Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) was down 2.64% or 4.87 points to 179.28.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 4.65% to 386.31, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:) which was up 3.76% to settle at 390.35 and State Street Corp (NYSE:) which gained 2.89% to close at 84.34.

The worst performers were Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which was down 5.36% to 23.14 in late trade, LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:) which lost 4.80% to settle at 96.15 and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 4.77% to 25.93 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 41.35% to 7.110, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 39.33% to settle at 2.0900 and GX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 26.93% to close at 10.18.

The worst performers were Bit Brother Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 48.00% to 1.0400 in late trade, FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 42.27% to settle at 14.34 and American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.93% to 28.05 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2266 to 907 and 109 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2360 fell and 1132 advanced, while 134 ended unchanged.

Shares in Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 41.35% or 2.080 to 7.110. Shares in Bit Brother Ltd (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 48.00% or 0.9600 to 1.0400. Shares in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 42.27% or 10.50 to 14.34.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 8.47% to 18.45.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.97% or 17.70 to $1811.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.24% or 0.17 to hit $71.48 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.34% or 0.25 to trade at $73.22 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.05% to 1.1806, while USD/JPY rose 0.17% to 110.05.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 92.710.

