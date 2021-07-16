U.S. Retail Sales Surprised to the Upside in June With 0.6% Gain By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
17

© Reuters.

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. retail sales in June outstripped expectations, in the latest show of strength from an American consumer that seem happy to swallow some of the sharpest price rises in years. 

Overall rose 0.6% on the month, in comparison to expectations for a drop of 0.4%. However, the rise came from a lower baseline as May’s data were revised to show a drop of 1.7%, from the 1.3% originally reported.

, which exclude some of the more volatile components of consumer spending, rose by 1.3%, clearly ahead of the 0.4% rise expected, while the metric of spending rose by 1.1%. They, too, both had their May numbers revised down slightly.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR