U.S. FDA to temporarily allow distribution of anti-smoking pill with some impurities

The U.S. drug regulator said on Friday it will temporarily allow manufacturers to distribute versions of Pfizer Inc’s anti-smoking drug Chantix with elevated levels of an impurity that may cause cancer, in order to maintain supplies.

Drugmaker Pfizer in June halted distribution of Chantix, or varenicline, and recalled a number of lots after finding elevated levels of cancer-causing agents called nitrosamines in the pills. (https://reut.rs/3Bd8SJh)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will temporarily allow some manufacturers to distribute varenicline containing impurities above its acceptable intake limit of 37 nanograms (ng) per day, but below an interim acceptable intake limit of 185 ng per day, until the impurity can be eliminated or reduced to acceptable levels.