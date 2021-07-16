U.S. FAA bars flights by Hawaiian cargo company that made emergency landing By Reuters

(Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it has barred the company that operates Hawaiian cargo airline Transair from flying or conducting maintenance inspections until it complies with U.S. regulations. 

The agency’s decision is separate from the ongoing investigation into the July 2 accident involving a Transair Boeing (NYSE:) 737-200 that crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Honolulu.

The FAA said it began investigating maintenance and safety practices of Rhoades Aviation Inc last fall. The FAA said that as of Thursday, Transair had one operational Boeing 737-200.

