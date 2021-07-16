U.S. business inventories rise in May; autos stocks decline

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. business inventories increased solidly in May, but shortages of goods like motor vehicles are making it harder for retailers to restock warehouses to meet booming demand.

Business inventories rose 0.5% after edging up 0.1% in April, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product. May’s increase was in line with economists’ expectations.

Inventories increased 4.5% on a year-on-year basis in May.

Retail inventories decreased fell 0.8% in May as estimated in an advance report published last month. That followed a 1.7% decrease in April.