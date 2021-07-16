ThorChain loses $7.6M in ‘Chaosnet’ exploit, offers hacker a bounty to return funds By Cointelegraph

ThorChain loses $7.6M in ‘Chaosnet’ exploit, offers hacker a bounty to return funds
Popular cross-chain decentralized exchange, ThorChain, has suffered a multi-million dollar breach.
Estimates as to the scale of the damage vary, with ThorChain revising the initial estimate that 13,000 ETH (worth $25.1 million) had been stolen down to 4,000 ETH (roughly $7.6 million) as a ballpark for damages. A subsequent, community-provided rundown of stolen assets suggests the figure is closer to $6M.
