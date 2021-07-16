Thai Baht at 15-mth low as Asian currencies subdued on virus spike

Article content
The Thai baht languished at 15-month lows on Friday, as Asian currencies
slipped on concerns over persistently high COVID-19 cases in the region muddying the recovery
outlook for the trade and tourism dependant economies.
The baht was down 0.3% and set for its fifth straight week of losses with a more
than 5% drop over that period. Bangkok stocks have shed almost 4% over the same
duration.
The Indonesian rupiah, the Philppine peso and the Malaysian ringgit
traded flat to 0.1% weaker but losses were capped, as the greenback eased slightly.

Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand reported record coronavirus infections again, while the
Philippines detected its first Delta variant case as the trade-reliant Southeast Asia continues
to be hit hard by virus curbs amid a slow vaccination rate.
“Their continued struggles with COVID-19 has negatively impacted sentiment across various
asset classes, with most Asian currencies weaker against the dollar on a month-to-date basis,”
said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.
“Southeast Asia needs to demonstrate a strong ability to rein in the Delta variant’s spread,
which would then serve as the foundation for its economic reopening.”
Faith in the Thai markets is especially weak after the country’s central bank warned of

missing annual growth forecasts, as its economy relies heavily on tourism, which analysts
believe may not be revived by October as per the government’s plan.
Defying the gloom, the won edged up 0.2% a day after South Korea’s central bank
signaled that a rate increase was on the horizon. Several analysts expect a 25 basis points
hike by next month or October.
Even with rising COVID-19 infections, won is gaining as the country is perceived to be
better equipped to contain the outbreak with tighter restrictions and its vaccination program,
said Maybank senior FX strategist Christopher Wong.
Among equities, Philippine shares slid 0.5% as authorities reimposed stricter
coronavirus measures in some areas. The index was on track to wipe almost 5.5% within two weeks.

Malaysian stocks eased 0.3% and were set to end lower for fourth week.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield was down around 1.70 basis points at 3.22%
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield was down 1.2 basis points at 6.437%
** In the Philippines, top index losers are: GT Capital Holdings Inc down 5.2%
and Bloomberry Resorts Corp down 4.9%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0710 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan -0.07 -6.09 -0.98 2.04
China -0.06 +0.97 -0.70 1.92
India -0.05 -2.02 -0.20 13.66
Indonesia -0.14 -3.17 0.24 1.38
Malaysia -0.05 -4.35 -0.37 -6.88
Philippines -0.02 -4.29 -0.51 -6.25
S.Korea +0.18 -4.68 -0.28 14.04
Singapore +0.03 -2.45 0.33 10.77
Taiwan -0.35 +1.76 -0.77 21.47
Thailand -0.27 -8.52 0.13 8.60
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
