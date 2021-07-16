Tennessee city wants to accept property tax payments in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
United States’ city of Jackson, Tennessee, continues exploring a potential dive into cryptocurrencies, now looking to accept (BTC) for property tax payments.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced late Thursday that the city’s blockchain task force had launched a study on potential methods to accept property tax payments in Bitcoin in the city.