Summit Health Signs Official Healthcare Partnership with Black Bear Sports Group Ice Arenas

“Black Bear Sports Group is doing great things to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve” said Karen McVeigh, Marketing Director, Summit Health. “We are thrilled about this partnership and look forward providing the support and care the athletes need eﬃciently, easily, and conveniently.”

BETHESDA, Md. — Today, Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. is proud to announce that they have agreed to terms with Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based Summit Health to be the Presenting Sponsor at SportsCare Arena in Randolph, NJ and the Ice Rink Naming Rights Sponsor at Skylands Ice World, Stockholm, NJ facility locations. The partnership includes significant branding and marketing as well as fully integrated services for the athletes and families at both facilities.

“We could not be any prouder to be partnered with a community leader like Summit Health,” said Black Bear Sports Group Founder and CEO, Murry Gunty. “We look forward to working together with Summit Health to provide their leading edge, full array of health and wellness options to support our customers”.

About Summit Health – Summit Health is a physician-led, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. Formed by the 2019 merger between Summit Medical Group, one of the nation’s premier independent physician-governed multispecialty medical groups, and CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, Summit Health delivers a more intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive care experience for every stage of life and health condition through high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care. For more, go to www.summithealth.com.

About Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. – Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. is a privately held company formed by Murry Gunty and Blackstreet Capital Holdings, LLC in 2015 that seeks investments in sports and entertainment facilities, teams and youth sports events. Black Bear arenas are clean and professionally managed and offer world-class recreational programs. Black Bear focuses on ice arenas in metropolitan areas with compelling demographics, markets with a National Hockey League club presence and arenas with existing youth hockey clubs. Black Bear has the ability to acquire healthy and stable arenas, but also to turn around under-managed or under-performing facilities. The largest owner/operator of ice rinks in the U.S., Black Bear’s footprint totals 25 facilities across the United States with 47 sheets of indoor ice, three indoor turf fields, 15 youth hockey clubs, one youth hockey league, the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the National Girls Hockey League and three Junior “A” hockey franchises in the United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and Eastern Hockey League. For more, go to http://www.blackbearsportsgroup.com/.

