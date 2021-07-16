Spores Network Raises $2.3M in Funds to Become First Full-stack NFTs and DeFi By CoinQuora

Spores Network Raises $2.3M in Funds to Become First Full-stack NFTs and DeFi
- Spores Network has successfully secured $2.3 million in new funding.
- Investors who participated in the funding include GC, SVC, ExNetwork.
- SL2, Twin Apex, Focus Labs, Maven Capital, OIG, Vivian Capitalare and many more.
Spores Network has announced it has successfully secured $2.3 million in new funding to become the first full-stack non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi). In order to adopt and integrate with blockchain and ecosystem. GC, SVC, ExNetwork, SL2, Twin Apex, Focus Labs, Maven Capital, OIG, and Vivian Capitalare just a few of the many investors who participated in the funding.
NFTs and DeFi have undoubtedly been huge news this year. Along with the price of , NFTs have put crypto firmly into the mainstream spotlight. Lower transaction costs and carbon footprints, higher throughput, and widespread communities will enhance NFTs to mainstream users.
Spores Network Executive Chairman Duc Luu said,
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.